Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones offer Apple’s W1 Chip, now $70 (Reg. $100)

Today only, B&H offers the Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones in Asphalt Gray or Turf Green for $69.95 shipped. As a comparison, these earbuds originally sold for $200 but trend around $100 at Amazon these days. This offer is $5 less than our previous mention. Powerbeats3 are backed by Apple W1 chip with fast pairing, Siri control, and up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge. One neat feature is after five minutes of powering up, you’ll have one hour of playback. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Save a ton and go with Anker’s SoundBuds Curve wireless headphones at $27. You’ll get similar looks to the Powerbeats3 above, for much less, however you’ll miss out on the W1 chip connectivity.
Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones feature:
- Connectivity Technology: Wireless Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth with your device for wireless workout freedom
- Up to 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts. Take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with RemoteTalk
- With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when battery is low
- Sweat and water resistance to handle tough training. Flexible, secure-fit earhooks maximize comfort and stability
