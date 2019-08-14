RAVPower FileHub is a battery-powered 802.11ac router and more: $40 (40% off)

HooToo-US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the RAVPower FileHub 802.11ac Travel Wi-Fi Router + SD Card Reader for $39.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code TVGWD009 at checkout. This is down over 40% from its going rate and is the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. This travel router sports 802.11ac technology for fast Wi-Fi speeds. Plus, it has a built-in SD card reader and USB port. This allows you to access your files while on-the-go through an app on your phone or tablet. Plus, it doubles as a 6700mAh portable battery to recharge your devices. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you just want to be able to read SD or microSD while on the go, Vanja’s adapter is just $11 Prime shipped and does the job well. I own this and absolutely love using it. One end has USB-C, making it compatible with iPad Pro or Apple’s latest computers. The other side offers a USB 3.0 hookup, letting you use the adapter with your Windows-based or legacy Mac devices. Just know, there’s no built-in wireless option here, so you’ll have to plug it in to use it.

RAVPower FileHub features:

Connect a USB hard drive to your phones, tables, laptops.

Support to connect up to 5 phone tablet or laptops simultaneously.

Support up to 3TB hard drive.

2.4GHz & 5.8 GHz dual band

Transmission speed: 12-18 MB/s

Upload your SD card-stored files to HDD without computer

