Know who is at the door every time with Ring Video Doorbell: $79 (Reg. $100)

Monoprice via Rakuten is offering the Ring Video Doorbell for $79.20 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is the best price we can find right now. This handy doorbell hooks right up to existing wiring for an exceptional upgrade that can deliver smartphone alerts when rang or motion has been detected. I currently own two Ring Doorbells and have found their performance to be top notch. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you have a path that winds up to your door, consider grabbing this $10 Angle Mount. It can be adjusted to angle anywhere from 30 to 55 degrees, allowing you to find the perfect setup for your front door. Installation should be straight-forward, taking somewhere between ’10 to 15 minutes’.

Ring Video Doorbell features:

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. You can also see, hear, and talk to visitors through Echo Show or Echo Spot.

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Works on any home, with or without existing doorbell wires

Monitors your home in HD video with infrared night vision

