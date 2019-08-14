T-fal’s Nonstick Fry Pan Cookware Set matching the Amazon low at $50 (30% off)

Amazon is offering the T-fal Professional Total Nonstick Fry Pan Cookware Set (E938S3) for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70 or so, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. The set contains 3 frying pans (8, 10 and 12-inch) with a nonstick interior, scratch resistant finish and Thermo-spot heat indicators. You’ll get a solid grip with the riveted silicone handles and the ability to finish your dishes off in the oven (safe to 400 degrees) like a pro. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,000 Amazon customers. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
If you don’t need the 3-piece set, each of these frying pans can be had individually starting from $19 Prime shipped. However, in terms of overall value it will cost more than the bundle deal above. But you could also just opt for the best-selling set from Amazon. This 15-piece option includes a whole lot more cookware for $49 shipped. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers, it will refresh almost everything a casual home chef could need in one simple purchase. Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware.
T-fal Professional Fry Pan Cookware Set:
- Prometal Pro nonstick interior is exceptionally durable and scratch resistant, safe for use with metal utensil
- The unique T fal Thermo spot heat indicator shows when T fal pan is perfectly preheated for cooking
- Riveted Silicone Handles for comfort grip
- Oven safe to 400 degrees Fahrenheit
- Dishwasher safe
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!