T-fal’s Nonstick Fry Pan Cookware Set matching the Amazon low at $50 (30% off)

Amazon is offering the T-fal Professional Total Nonstick Fry Pan Cookware Set (E938S3) for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70 or so, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. The set contains 3 frying pans (8, 10 and 12-inch) with a nonstick interior, scratch resistant finish and Thermo-spot heat indicators. You’ll get a solid grip with the riveted silicone handles and the ability to finish your dishes off in the oven (safe to 400 degrees) like a pro. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you don’t need the 3-piece set, each of these frying pans can be had individually starting from $19 Prime shipped. However, in terms of overall value it will cost more than the bundle deal above. But you could also just opt for the best-selling set from Amazon. This 15-piece option includes a whole lot more cookware for $49 shipped. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers, it will refresh almost everything a casual home chef could need in one simple purchase. Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware.

T-fal Professional Fry Pan Cookware Set:

Prometal Pro nonstick interior is exceptionally durable and scratch resistant, safe for use with metal utensil

The unique T fal Thermo spot heat indicator shows when T fal pan is perfectly preheated for cooking

Riveted Silicone Handles for comfort grip

Oven safe to 400 degrees Fahrenheit

Dishwasher safe

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!