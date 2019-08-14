Timbuk2’s Raid Backpack with reflective details drops to $59 shipped at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Rapid Backpack for $58.79 shipped. Regularly priced at $99, which is an Amazon all-time low in this color. Whether you’re heading back to school, traveling or just need a new pack for everyday wear, the Rapid Backpack would be a great option. It also features reflective details to keep you visible in low light. Plus, its mesh shoulder straps are cushioned and breathable for added comfort. This bag also accommodates a 2-liter hydration bladder and up to a 13-inch MacBook. Reviews are still coming in, however Timbuk2 is a well-known brand.

With your savings, be sure to fill your backpack with the Hydration Bladder 2 Liter Leak Proof Water Reservoir that’s priced at $11 Prime shipped. This is a great way to keep yourself hydrated throughout hikes and it’s rated 4/5 stars with over 780 reviews.

Timbuk2 Rapid Backpack features:

A small hydration compatible Super reflective pack

Accommodates up to 2 liter hydration bladder

Airmesh shoulder straps for comfort and breathability

Highly reflective backpack straps and boot for on bike visibility

The Rapid Backpack Armor – adds unique embossed fabric finish and PU coated zippers

The Rapid Backpack – features lightweight ripstop nylon fabric.

