Xbox One bundles up to $120 off: Division 2, Madden NFL 20, more from $172

- Aug. 14th 2019 3:14 pm ET

Newegg is now offering the 1TB Xbox One S Division 2 Console Bundle with a copy of Madden NFL 20 for $229.99 shipped. This console bundle sells for $299 without the extra game and Madden carries a $51 price tag right now. That’s roughly $120 in savings and the best overall value we can find on any Xbox One S right now. Great for those looking to grab an extra console for the lake house or the guest room, this one actually includes a pair of great games to go along with it. Head below for more details and over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals

We also have some great deals on Xbox accessories right now including the Microsoft Wireless Controllers for $36 shipped (Reg. $50+), HyperX’s Cloud Revolver S Headset for $91 and a nice batch of streaming gear right here. In Xbox news, you’ll definitely want to check out the new Limited Edition Gears 5 Xbox One X and today’s unveil of Need for Speed Heat.

Bundle includes: Xbox One S 1TB console, wireless controller, full-game download of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, 1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription, and 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial. Lead a team of elite agents into post-pandemic Washington, D.C. to restore order and save a country on the brink of collapse.

