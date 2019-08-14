Capture stable smartphone video with this 3-axis gimbal for $95 (20% off)

KuxiuDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Zhiyun Smooth 4 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal for $95.20 shipped when the code KBAANWBP is used at checkout. This is down 20% from its going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you ever plan on capturing video with your iPhone, this is a must. Your recordings will be much smoother, as this gimbal gets rid of camera shake as you walk or run. Rated 3.9/5 stars and is the #2 best-selling professional video stabilizer at Amazon.

Opt for Amazon’s #1 best-selling stabilizer and save a few bucks at $89 shipped. Though it doesn’t carry the Zhiyun namesake, which is well-known in the budget-focused gimbal world, it’ll get the job done just the same at a few bucks less.

Or, opt for something like this handheld stabilizer for $24 Prime shipped and capture steady shots with your DSLR too. This model requires that you screw a camera or mount to it on a 1/4-20 bolt, but that’s perfect if you plan to shoot with a dedicated body.

Zhiyun Smooth 4 Gimbal features:

Zhiyun Smooth 4 handheld smartphone gimbal stabilizer now compatible with Filmic Pro app. It turns your mobile phone into a professional filmmaking camera more easier than before

Focus Pull & Zoom Capability: smoothly zoom in/out the footage and create more diverse images by rotating its unique follow focus handwheel

Time Lapse Expert: Smooth 4 can realize features such as Timelapse, moving time-lapse and Motionlapse, recording lives and displaying the art of time flow

Object Tracking: You can frame the object you want to track on the screen and the stabilizer can do the rest

