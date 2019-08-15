Amazon’s iPhone X leather wallet case is yours for $8 (Reg. up to $25)

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics iPhone X PU Leather Wallet Detachable Case in Brown for $7.83 Prime shipped. Regularly over $25 for other colors, today’s offer is $1 less than our previous mention. This affordable iPhone X wallet offers enough room for three credit cards, and features a detachable case so you don’t always have to tote around the extra bulk. Magnetic closures ensure that your cards stay in place while on-the-go. Rated 3.7/5 stars by over 240 Amazon reviewers.

Ditch the wallet design and save further with JETech’s Clear Case for just $5. This slim option won’t add much bulk to your mobile setup. With a clear casing, you’ll be able to still show off your iPhone color of choice. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Don’t forget, Twelve South’s Back to School sale is now live at Amazon with discounts on some of the brand’s most popular accessories. This includes leather iPhone cases, too.

AmazonBasics iPhone X Leather Wallet features:

PU leather wallet detachable case for iPhone X

Functional, form-fitted, wallet-style case comfortably carries cards (3 slots) and bills

Detachable case with open cut-out design protects corners while providing access to speakers and bottom ports; fits larger 3rd party cables; works with most magnetic car-mount holders

Timeless style made with faux leather and adorned with attractive stitching; choice of color

Strong, secure magnetic closure; backed by an AmazonBasics one-year limited warranty

Note: Incompatible with wireless charging due to wallet’s magnet

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!