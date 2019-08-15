This 3-pack of motion-sensing LED lights are great for dorm closets at $10.50

BrifitDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of AMIR Battery-powered Motion Sensor LED Lights for $10.38 Prime shipped when the code AMTONWNK is used at checkout. This is down 20% from its going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. I’ve used similar lights in my closet in the past and absolutely loved them. The motion-sensing is perfect as there’s no need to turn them on or off when light is needed. After no motion is detected, the light will automatically shut off. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Grab this pack of 56 VELCRO Removable Mounting Circles for $3 Prime shipped to make these lights removable. You’ll be able to take them down and put them back up with easy when you use VELCRO, as opposed to the included double-stick tape you’ll find in the box.

AMIR Motion LED Light features:

Powered by 3PCS AAA batteries (not included) for coreless installation. To provide you with illumination in areas that have limited or no access to electricity

Up to 20 Lumen output, 6 pcs super bright SMD 2835 LED; bright enough to make sure you never stumble in the dark

Auto-on within 10 feet, auto-off after 15 seconds of no motion detected helps prolong battery life. It will turn on only when it is dark and when motion is detected

Simple to install, no hard-wiring. With double-sided adhesive pads and built-in magnet, you can stick on anywhere you like

