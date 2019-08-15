Canon’s PIXMA AirPrint + Google Print AiO returns to a low of $40 (Save 20%)

B&H is offering the Canon PIXMA AirPrint All-in-One Printer (TS3120) for $39.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Not only does this all-in-one make it a cinch to AirPrint from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, it also works with Google Cloud Print, enabling remote capabilities. Once set up, you’ll be able to print web documents from anywhere using most internet-connected devices. It prints up to 7.7 pages per minute and can make a color copy from start to finish in under 30 seconds. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

You won’t get far without some paper. A ream of HP’s Printer Paper is $6. While it’s by no means an exciting purchase, it is a necessity and priced well to boot. It features a 20 pound weight and a 96 bright white color. Buyers will net 500 pages, which is enough to last few months or so in many homes.

Canon PIXMA AirPrint AiO Printer features:

Print documents and photos from your wireless device with this all-in-one Canon PIXMA wireless inkjet printer. It has a print resolution of 4800 x 1200 dpi to create high-quality images, and it generates color copies in approximately 27 seconds for increased productivity. This Canon PIXMA wireless inkjet printer includes the PIXMA Cloud Link for printing directly from the cloud.

