Tidy things up with DYMO’s QWERTY Keyboard Label Maker at $19.50 (Save 22%)

Amazon offers the DYMO 160 LabelManager with QWERTY Keyboard for $19.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Saving you 22% from the going rate, today’s offer matches the best price we’ve seen in 2019 and is the best price drop in months. This DYMO label maker sports a full QWERTY keyboard and LCD display, which makes generating new labels pretty effortless. It features six different fonts and plenty of other customizable functionality like clip-art and more. Having a label maker around the house comes in handy, whether you’re looking to maximize your organization efforts or want to keep things tidier than usual. Over 7,200 shoppers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

Kick it old school and opt for DYMO’s Embossing Label Maker at $10 instead. You’ll ditch the battery-powered design and keyboard, but it’s a much more affordable option for bolstering your home’s organization.

Don’t forget that you can add smartphone compatibility into the mix with Brother’s Bluetooth Label Maker, which is currently on sale for $30 (40% off).

DYMO QWERTY Keyboard Label Maker features:

The Dymo LabelManager 160 puts the convenience of labeling in your hand. The labeler uses AAA batteries which are easy to replace and won’t leave you searching for the charger. The LabelManager 160 features a large LCD that not only shows you the text itself, but also provides a preview of all text effects.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!