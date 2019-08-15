The Foscam R2C Wi-Fi 1080p security camera offers free cloud storage at $38.50

NeweggFlash is offering the Foscam R2C 1080p Wi-Fi Security Camera for $38.49 shipped. This is down from its $50 going rate and is a match of our last mention. If you’re looking for a way to keep an eye on your home while on vacation, this is a great option. You’ll get night vision for up to 33 feet with this camera, allowing you to see who’s in the garage or living room even with the lights out. Best part? Foscam includes 8-hours of rolling cloud storage free and this camera even works with Alexa, so you can ask your Echo Show to see the camera. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

This is about as good of a price that you’ll find for a pan-and-tilt camera, as even the Wyze Cam Pan is $38. Save some extra cash when ditching the pan and tilt feature by going with Wyze Cam V2 for $26 shipped. You’ll get free recording here just the same but lose the ability to move your camera’s view remotely.

Foscam R2C 1080p Security Camera features:

Foscam R2C is a new release affordable 2.0 Megapixel Full-HD Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi IP camera. It features intelligent alerts and a leading technology–rich media message push (real-time push notifications with captured images), making you know what happens immediately.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!