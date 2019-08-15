Ground coffee/K-Cup deals from $4.50: Maxwell House, Starbucks, more

Amazon is now offering 26.8-Oz. of Maxwell House Master Blend Light Roast Ground Coffee for $4.99 when you opt for Subscribe & Save. And first time S&S users can knock an additional 10% off with the on-page coupon for a total of $4.45. Be sure to manually cancel the S&S subscription if you don’t want it to keep coming every month thereafter. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $7 or so, this is almost 25% off and the best price we can find. Described as “mellow, smooth and gentle on the palate”, this is 100% Arabica beans and perfect for automatic drip brewers. It is an Amazon best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating. More coffee deals down below.

If you’re unsure about this particular blend and subsequently getting stuck with 26-ounces of coffee you don’t like, consider a smaller container. The 11-ounce can of Maxwell House Breakfast Blend Ground Coffee goes for just $2.49 Prime shipped via Prime Fresh. And you can knock and extra 10% off right now with the on-page coupon.

Even More Coffee Deals:

