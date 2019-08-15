Jos. A. Bank Half-Yearly Event offers shirts from $15, suits under $100, more

Jos. A. Bank Half-Yearly Clearance Event takes up to 80% off original rates. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Pima Cotton Short Sleeve Polo Shirt is a versatile piece that’s timeless. It’s currently on sale for just $15 and originally was priced at $100. This shirt can easily be paired with jeans, slacks or shorts for a stylish look. It also features lightweight, breathable fabric for a comfortable feel and two color options. Head below the jump to find even more deals.
Our top picks for men include:
- Tailored Fit Oxford Shorts $15 (Orig. $70)
- Spread Collar Check Sportshirt $19 (Orig. $110)
- Pima Cotton Short Sleeve Polo $15 (Orig. $100)
- Traditional Fit Herringbone Suit $99 (Orig. $998)
- Tailored Fit Stripe Short Sleeve Polo $15 (Orig. $80)
- Tailored Fit Crew Neck Knit $15 (Orig. $100)
- Joseph Abboud Slip-On Loafers $75 (Orig. $125)
- Traditional Fit Herringbone Quilted Vest $117 (Orig. $195)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Perry Ellis Clearance Event that’s offering an extra 40% off all sale items.
