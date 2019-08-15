KRK ROKIT 5 Speakers are some of the best out there, now $100 ea. (Reg. $150)

Today only, Musician’s Friend is offering the KRK ROKIT 5 G3 Powered Studio Monitors in silver black limited edition for $99.99 each shipped. Regularly $150 a piece, today’s deal is $50 off each speaker or $100 off for a pair. You can score the standard black and yellow model for around $110 each right from Amazon third-party sellers, for comparison. KRK speakers are widely considered to be among the best out there, especially for music engineers/producers. These are the ROKIT models, specifically designed for home studios and the like and are easily my recommendation for the best desktop speakers out there in the price range (no matter what color you go for). You’re looking at 5-inch drivers, a 45Hz to 35kHz frequency response range, multi input types (XLR, TRS, RCA) and they are fully powered, so no amps needed. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

If you don’t need the same brand of speakers the records you listen to were probably made on, check out the Mackie CR3 set at $99. You’ll get both speakers for the price of one KRK ROKIT on sale and this bundle includes isolation pads and a pro cable kit as well.

If its the portable Bluetooth variant you’re after, we have deals on those too. You’ll find speakers from Anker on sale right here and the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 for $120 (Reg. $150).

KRK ROKIT 5 G3 Powered Studio Monitors:

KRK Systems is one of the world’s most respected manufacturers of studio reference monitors, and the Rokit 5 G3 is one of their most popular designs. It is offered here in a limited edition black and silver finish, sure to complement most studio environments. In their state of the art design facility, KRK engineers create products that deliver natural and balanced spectral response with low distortion and superior imaging.

