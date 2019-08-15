Lenovo 300e Touchscreen 2-in-1 Tablet Laptop now $240 at Amazon (Reg. $299)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Lenovo 300e Touchscreen Laptop (wt-81FY000SUS) for $239.99 shipped. It goes for $299 direct from Lenovo, starts at a bloated $305 from Walmart and today’s deal is the best we can find. This convertible 2-in-1 notebook has an 11.6-inch IPS touchscreen, a 64GB hard drive, 4GB of RAM and a 1 year warranty from Lenovo. It flips back and forth from a tablet to a more traditional laptop setup with ease and hosts a copy of Windows 10 Pro. Ratings are thin on this particular configuration, but just about all of the convertible notebooks from Lenovo carry solid reviews. More details below.

While you might be scoring a serious deal today on your new 2-in-1, keeping it safe while on-the-go should still be priority. You could opt for a more general brief-style carrier for around $18 Prime shipped. But you want to take a look at the ThinkPad 11.6-inch Work-In Case specifically designed for the 300e. It goes for $38 or so and “includes patented SafePort air protection to shield your system against impacts”.

Lenovo 300e Touchscreen Laptop:

Thanks to its durable 360-degree hinge, the Lenovo 300e 2-in-1 PC can be used in multiple modes depending on the learning environment. Use it in Tablet mode to mark up documents. Laptop mode is great for writing essays. Stand and Tent modes help focus students’ concentration and foster teamwork. When you do need finer details and more precision, the included active pen is at your fingertips.

