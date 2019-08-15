Head back to Margaritaville, this frozen drink maker is $100+ off (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Margaritaville Tahiti 72-Oz. Frozen Concoction Maker for $299.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $500, this model sells for over $400 at Amazon right now. This is $30 under our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low, as well as being the lowest price we can find. Bring your island vacation home with this frozen drink maker. It has three 24 ounce blending jars that can make up to 72 ounces of frozen drink (margarita, daiquiri, colada, mudslide, mojito, smoothie) at a time. It is also made of premium bamboo wood and brushed aluminum with stainless steel accents and “heavy duty die-cast” internals. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 250 Amazon customers. More details below.

While it certainly won’t be as much of a conversation starter at your next get-together, a typical bender is more than capable of putting these kinds of drinks together. You could opt for a budget model in the $30 range, but when it comes to crushing ice enough for frozen drinks it might be a good idea to invest a bit more. Something like the Ninja Professional 72-ounce Countertop Blender at $85 will certainly get the job done, but you could opt for the “900 watts of ice crushing power” in this $60 Oster blender as well. Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware.

Margaritaville Tahiti 72-Oz. Frozen Drink Maker:

Whip up refreshing cocktails effortlessly with this Margaritaville Tahiti Frozen Concoction Maker blender. Six preprogrammed drink settings include pina coladas, daiquiris, and smoothies for easy preparation of multiple party drinks with the rotating ice chute and three blending pitchers. This 700W Margaritaville Tahiti Frozen Concoction Maker blender has manual shave and blend controls for making original drink recipes.

