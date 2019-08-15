Mercer’s 10-inch Chef’s Knife with lifetime warranty drops to $8 (40% off)

Amazon is offering the 10-inch Mercer Culinary Chef’s Knife (M18120) for $7.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly over $13 at Walmart and elsewhere, today’s deal is the best price we can find. It is also the lowest listing we have tracked on Amazon in years. If you’re sick of struggling to prep meals with those aging knives in your drawer, it’s time for some “razor sharp, high carbon” Japanese steel. Aspiring pro-am chefs will certainly want to take a closer look at the ergonomic polypropylene handle and lifetime warranty on today’s Mercer deal. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Considering this is only $8 for a knife that can handle almost any cooking task and will last a lifetime, it might be worth a look for even the most basic home cooks too. You’ll be hard pressed to find any comparable knife at this price. While you shouldn’t expect it to get dull anytime soon, you could also score yourself a $5 sharpener to keep this thing razor sharp for years to come.

We also spotted the 4-piece KitchenAid KKFTR4OB Classic Forged Series Triple Rivet Steak Knife Set for $20 Prime shipped at Amazon. Matched at Walmart. That’s roughly 20% off the going rate and the best we can find on the 4+ star rated knife set.

Mercer Culinary Chef’s Knife:

Razor sharp, high carbon, stain-free Japanese steel

Easy edge maintenance and rapid sharpening

Ergonomic polypropylene handle with textured finger points for better grip, slip-resistance, and safety

Hollow ground edge

NSF certified with a Limited Lifetime Warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!