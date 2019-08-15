Modal Apple Watch Pride Bands hit $10 in a variety of styles, today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering various Modal Apple Watch Pride Bands for $9.99. Free shipping is available on orders of $25, otherwise you can sidestep delivery fees by opting for in-store pickup. Typically going for $25, this is the best price we’ve tracked to date across the all styles. Model offers six different bands in today’s sale, covering all sizes. You have a choice of silicone or nylon straps. Rated 4+ stars.

If today’s lead deal doesn’t fit your needs, consider hitting up our guide to the best Apple Watch bands from $5. We have put together an extensive list of various straps for just about any occasion.

Modal Pride Apple Watch Bands feature:

Pride looks good on you so why not upgrade your smartwatch’s appearance with this Pride Modal Apple Watch band. The striped rainbow design lets you show your true colors, and the precise construction fits 42mm and 44mm devices. Soft nylon material provides all-day comfort. This Modal Apple Watch band uses a two-piece construction with a secure clasp for prompt fit adjustment.

