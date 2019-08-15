DIY with the Monoprice Select Mini 3D Printer: $137.50 (Refurb, Orig. $220)

Monoprice via Rakuten is offering its refurbished Select Mini 3D Printer for $137.44 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. Originally $220, today’s deal is $52 off the going rate in new condition at Amazon and beats our last mention by $24. Having spent several months with a 3D printer of my own, I’ve had a blast making my own custom solutions to things needed around the house. With a small footprint, this 3D printer makes for an excellent way to get started without needing to dedicate much space to it. Despite this, it can still print items that will fit inside of a 4.7-inch cube, giving you enough real estate to build loads of different things. Customers will receive a 90-day warranty with their purchase. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of reviewers.

If you plan on making your own designs, be sure to pick up an iGaging Digital Caliper for $28. This is what I use, and have found it to be 100% reliable and accurate for taking measurements. It’s comprised of premium materials, including stainless steel and more.

Monoprice Select Mini 3D Printer features:

Support for All Filament Types: The heated build plate and wide range of extruder temperatures allow this printer to work with any type of filament, from basic filaments, such as ABS and PLA, to more advanced materials, such as conductive PLA, wood and metal composites, or dissolvable PVA.

Compact Desktop Design: Featuring a small footprint and basic, open frame design, this 3D printer is compact enough for any desk.

Ready to Print: Unlike most other low-cost 3D printers, this printer ships fully assembled and has already been calibrated at the factory. We even include sample PLA filament and a MicroSD card with preinstalled models, so you can start printing right out of the box!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!