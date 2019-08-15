Laser navigation headlines Neato’s $300 Botvac D3 Pro Robot Vacuum (25% off)

Walmart offers the Neato Robotics Botvac D3 Pro App-Controlled Robot Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. Typically selling for $400 at retailers like Best Buy, that saves you 25% and drops the price to within $10 of the 2019 low. For comparison, Neato still sells it for $500. The D3 Pro comes packed with features that make cleaning even easier for you. With a 60-minute runtime, it also features the company’s LaserSmart navigation system for efficiently moving around your home. Plus, the D3 Pro touts Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT control alongside its smartphone companion app. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More below.

If you don’t need the advanced laser mapping and other higher-end features, then Anker’s eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S is a highly-rated option that’ll only run you $210 when clipping the on-page coupon. It still works with Alexa, making it a notable addition to your smart home.

Neato Robotics Botvac D3 Pro features:

Clean your home daily without lifting a finger with the Neato Botvac D3 Pro, which easily handles every surface from hardwood to carpeting. A wide cleaning path takes care of larger messes, and a 60-minute run time covers your space. This Neato Botvac D3 Pro comes with a convenient charging base for storage and recharging.

