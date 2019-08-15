For $68, you can keep 512GB of USB 3.1 storage in your pocket at school

Newegg is offering the Patriot Supersonic Rage Elite 512GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $67.99 shipped. This is down from its over $90 going rate at B&H, $72 price from third-party Amazon sellers, and is the best available. If you’re heading back to school, this is a must. You’ll be able to keep all of your documents, music, and movies with you while on-the-go thanks to the massive amount of storage on this flash drive. Plus, it offers transfer speeds of up to 400MB/s, so you won’t be left waiting around when moving files. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Pick up the nonda USB 3.0 to USB-C adapter and make this flash drive compatible with Apple’s latest MacBook and iPad lineups. I personally own a few of these adapters and highly recommend them as they’re perfectly sized to take with you on the go.

Looking for a bit more storage that’s not quite as portable? WD’s 1TB My Passport Go Cobalt Portable SSD has dropped to $130 (Reg. $170) and gets the job done great. This is better for desk or counter work but will store twice as much as the flash drive above.

Patriot Supersonic Rage Elite Flash Drive features:

512GB USB 3.1/USB 3.0 Flash Drive Up to 400MB/s Read: Up to 300MB/s Write

Durable slide to connect design to protect the Drive.

Rubber coated housing protects from drops, spills, and daily abuse.

Backwards compatible with USB 3.0, USB 2.0, USB 1.2

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!