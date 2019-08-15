PhoneSoap offers up to 30% off for back-to-school, cleans your device from $4

PhoneSoap is offering 30% off bundles at its website when you use the code B2S30 and 20% off its products at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon as part of a back-to-school sale. Our top pick would be PhoneSoap 3 for $55.97 shipped when you use the above code at checkout. This is a 30% discount from its going rate and beats our last mention by nearly $10. If you’re heading back to school this semester, then you’re bound to be surrounded by germs galore. PhoneSoap sanitizes your mobile device while charging it so you wake up with a clean slate every morning. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop all PhoneSoap bundles on sale here.

Not looking to pick up a larger sanitizer and just want to clean on-the-go? Be sure to give WHOOSH! Screen Cleaner Wipes a shot, especially at just $10 Prime shipped. The package comes with 20 wipes which give you the ability to clean smudgy fingerprints off your smartphone’s display mid-day. WHOOSH! won’t sanitize your device, however, so do keep that in mind.

PhoneSoap 3.0 Cell Phone Sanitizer features:

KILLS 99.99% OF BACTERIA WITH UV LIGHT. Our patented design is the only device that can completely sanitize your entire phone. Sitting on a UV transparent plate, and surrounded by scientifically proven germicidal UVC light and a reflective interior, PhoneSoap kills 99.99% of all bacteria on your phone.

STAY HEALTHY. Our phones gather all the bacteria we touch throughout the day where they breed and grow. Our phones are petri dishes in our pockets, the third had we never wash! Stay healthy by keeping your devices clean with PhoneSoap

