PUMA boosts your workouts with an extra 30% off all sale styles from $15

PUMA takes an extra 30% off already-discounted sale styles with code FOMO30 at checkout. Shipping is free for orders of $35 or more. The men’s Persist XT Knit Training Shoes are on sale for $28 and are a perfect option for your summer training. The shoes are cushioned for comfort and lightweight for quick movements. They also include a rigid outsole for added traction. Better yet, its 360-degree lacing system adds support. These shoes are available in three fun color options too. Head below the jump to find even more deals.
Our top picks for men include:
- Persist XT Knit Training Shoes $28 (Orig. $60)
- CELL Regulate Running Shoes $35 (Orig. $85)
- Modern Sports Joggers $21 (Orig. $45)
- Hybrid Runner Running Shoes $42 (Orig. $100)
- 3 Pack Cotton Boxer Briefs $15 (Orig. $28)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Prowl Alt Stellar Training Shoes $24 (Orig. $65)
- NRGY Neko Knit Running Shoes $38 (Orig. $75)
- Modern Sports Cover Up $25 (Orig. $35)
- Def Mid Animal Trainers $52 (Orig. $100)
- Cool Cat Sport Slides $15 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
