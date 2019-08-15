Catch pre-season NFL games with this 60-mile outdoor TV antenna: $60 (40% off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Rocketfish Outdoor Amplified TV Antenna for $59.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. That takes 40% off the going rate and drops the price down to it’s second lowest yet. Sporting weather resistance alongside an outdoor-ready design, Rocketfish’s antenna can pull in content from up to 60 miles away. If you’ve been relying on streaming services for most of your content, adding this antenna into the mix brings local HD news, sports and more. Available OTA content varies based on where you live. So for the full report, be sure to head on over to AntennaWeb to see which channels are accessible for you. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 140 customers.

Budget-conscious buyers looking to save some more should consider picking up the AmazonBasics Indoor Flat 35-Mile Range Antenna at $20. Unlike the Rocketfish model from above, this option isn’t equipped for outdoor use and has a shorter range. Though if you’re just getting started, it’s a compelling solution.

Rocketfish Outdoor Amplified TV Antenna features:

Boost your reception for a clearer picture with this Insignia long-range outdoor antenna. With a range of up to 60 miles, this easy-to-install antenna setup is ideal for use in remote locations, while the rugged construction withstands the rigors of sun, wind, rain or cold. This Insignia long-range outdoor antenna arrives with all hardware need for mounting to roofs, walls, poles or other surfaces.

