SmartThings Z-Wave Motion Sensor monitors temperature too at $20 (Save 20%)

Amazon offers the Samsung SmartThings Motion Sensor for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Normally selling for $25 at Best Buy as well as directly from Samsung, that’s good for a 20% savings and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. Supporting both Z-Wave and ZigBee connectivity, Samsung’s motion sensor can expand a variety of systems like SmartThings, as well as other hubs boasting one of the two technologies. Alongside its motion sensing capabilities, it can also monitor temperature. The SmartThings Motion Sensor is a great addition to help bolster your smart home’s security as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 145 customers.

Today’s deal is about as competitive of a price as you’ll find on a Z-Wave motion sensor at Amazon. Alternatively, if you’d prefer to monitor whether a window or door is open or not, you can pick up Samsung’s SmartThings Multipurpose Sensor for the same price as the featured deal.

Samsung SmartThings Motion Sensor features:

Keep your home under control with this Samsung SmartThings motion sensor. It sends an alert to your smartphone via the SmartThings app when it detects unexpected movement, and the thermostat trigger feature lets you program it to adjust the temperature based on occupancy. The 131-foot range of this Samsung SmartThings motion sensor accommodates a wide variety of floor plans.

