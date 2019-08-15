Save over 40% on this 33-ft. LED dimmable fairy light kit, now $10 at Amazon

EufyHome (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Remote Controlled 33-foot LED Dimmable Fairy Light Kit for $9.99 Prime shipped. This is over 40% off its going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. Fairy lights are a great way to upgrade your outdoor or indoor living spaces. Adding a flair of ambiance, these lights are great to put in your dining room for date night and around the firepit for a whimsical atmosphere. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Alternatively, pick up the AMIR Solar-powered LED Fairy Light Kit for $8.50 Prime shipped. You’ll mainly be losing out on being able to dim your lights here, as both kits are 33-feet long. But, one major benefit of the AMIR set is being solar-powered, getting rid of having to plug into the wall.

Regardless of which you pick up, you can get 20 Command Outdoor Light Clips for under $8 Prime shipped. These are great to hang your new lights up on the wall, as Command products come off cleanly without damaging whatever surface they were attached to.

eufy Dimmable Fairy Light Kit features:

Set the Mood: Use warm white lighting to make any environment sparkle and create the perfect ambiance.

Adjustable Brightness: 24 brightness levels and multiple effects add flair to any space and provide the ideal atmosphere for any occasion. Remote controlled to easily customize illumination.

Complete Safety: UL certification, insulated copper wire and low temperature LEDs ensure the lights strings are safe to touch no matter how long they’re lit.

Flexible and Compact: Thin, sturdy copper wire makes the lights easy to bend into any shape. Wrap them around plants, furniture, or anything else and make your space sparkle.

What You Get: eufy Starlit String Lights, adapter, RF controller, receiver (not waterproof), our worry-free warranty and friendly customer service.

