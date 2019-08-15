No garage is complete without a 8-gallon Shop-Vac: $73.50 (Reg. $90, new low)

Amazon is offering the Shop-Vac 8-Gallon 6 Horsepower Stainless Wet Dry Vacuum (5979403) for $73.46 shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally $90 or more, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Shop-Vacs are great for cleaning out the car, getting rid of excess water in the garage or basement, and make for the perfect home improvement addition. I love using a Shop-Vac to clean up after woodworking projects, as it’s designed to filter out the finer particles. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you don’t need 8-gallons of cleaning room or 6 horsepower, then Amazon’s #1 best-selling 1.5-Gallon 2 horsepower Shop-Vac is a great alternative at $48 shipped. The main downside here is that you’re losing out on quite a bit of dirt storage and power, but not all projects require a huge vacuum.

Shop-Vac Wet Dry Vacuum features:

This wet/dry vac features a tank drain for easy emptying, top & side carry handles for mobility, rear blower port, & positive latch system

Comes with 7′ x 1.25″ hose, 3 extension wands, gulper nozzle, crevice tool, floor nozzle, cartridge filter, foam sleeve, & filter bag

Shop-Vac’s full line of products includes cordless, rechargeable wet dry vacuums, automotive vacuum systems, air movers, attachments & more

Shop-Vac offers the most complete line of vacuum cleaners, bags, filters, attachments, kits, & other cleaning tools available for home, industrial, & commercial applications

Shop-Vac Corporation is the recognized world leader in wet/dry vacuum cleaners

