SteelSeries Rival 310 Gaming Mouse was built for esports, now $35 (Save 22%)

Amazon offers the SteelSeries Rival 310 Gaming Mouse for $34.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally selling for $45, that saves you over 22% and brings the price down to the lowest we’ve tracked in months. For comparison, it still fetches $50 direct from SteelSeries. The Rival 310 features the “world’s first true 1-to-1 esports sensor” that’s said to offer ultra-low latency and pinpoint accuracy. It also sports split-trigger buttons, two-zone, multicolor Prism RGB illumination and two programable macro keys. SteelSeries’ mouse is designed with right-handed gamers in mind, but the ambidextrous Sensei 310 model is also on sale for $35. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 475 customers.

Pair your new gaming peripheral with the AmazonBasics Gaming Mouse Pad at $7. If you don’t already have an appropriate surface to rest the Rival 310, this will be an essential upgrade for your budding battlestation.

Be sure to check out Logitech’s new gaming keyboards with low-profile Romer GL switches which were just announced earlier today.

SteelSeries Rival 310 Gaming Mouse features:

Take control of the game with this SteelSeries Rival gaming mouse. True one-to-one tracking provides pinpoint accuracy with next to no lag, and the split-trigger buttons are fast, consistent and durable under your fingers. Enjoy exceptional comfort as you play thanks to the ergonomic design and silicone grips of this SteelSeries Rival gaming mouse.

