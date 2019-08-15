Sun Joe’s 2300-PSI Pressure Washer hits the Amazon low: $123 (Reg. $200+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 2300-PSI 1.48 GPM Brushless Induction Electric Pressure Washer (SPX3500) for $122.99 shipped. Regularly $244 direct, it sells for closer to $230 at Walmart and just over $200 at Home Depot. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. The 13-Amp motor and 2300 PSI of “stripping power” will help to keep your property and vehicle sparkling clean. An adjustable detergent dial and 5 quick connect spray tips for varying levels of pressure round out the feature set here. Sun Joe “will warrant new products for two years from the date of purchase”. Rated 4+ stars from over 550 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need that kind of horsepower and think you can get away with a smaller 33.8 fl oz. onboard detergent tank, consider the Sun Joe SPX2598 model at $112 shipped. This model is regularly closer to $144 and also happens to be a great deal. Either way, the $15 Sun Joe 10-Inch Patio Cleaning Attachment will work on both of the aforementioned models and is designed to remove dirt and grime from your “porch to patio, driveways and decks, boats, pavers, bricks, BBQs and more”.

Sun Joe 2300-PSI Electric Pressure Washer:

POWERFUL MOTOR: 13-Amp/2,000 W brushless induction motor blasts away the most stubborn dirt, tar, mud, and other caked on gunk + grime with 2300 PSI of stripping power and wash it all away with the 1.48 GPM flow

DETERGENT DIAL: Adjustable detergent dial lets you Dial in just the right amount of soap from the 40.6 fl oz. onboard detergent tank

QUICK-CONNECT SPRAY TIPS: Tailor your spray with the onboard 5 quick connect spray tips! Choose between 0º, 15º, 25º, 40º, and soap, for light-, medium-, and heavy-duty cleaning tasks

