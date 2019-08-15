Protect yourself online with a VPN Unlimited lifetime subscription for $19

9to5Toys Specials is currently offering a lifetime subscription to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited for $19 when promo code VPNSAVINGS is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $40 to $50 price tag and $6 less than our previous mention. It’s more important than ever to have a VPN on-hand as you browse around the web. KeepSolid allows you to surf with unlimited data and bandwidth limits on a wide range of devices. It also won’t block popular streaming services like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, and others. Available on Mac, PC, iOS, Android and various other platforms. Maximum use of five devices at a time. More details can be found below or on the subscription page at 9to5Toys Specials.

More on KeepSolid VPN Unlimited

Online privacy and protection of your data that will virtually last forever, as well as unrestricted streaming and access to the content you want: That’s what you get with a lifetime subscription to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, a top-notch VPN solution from the security experts with 5 years of experience. More than 10 million customers globally have entrusted their online protection to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited. Add it to your cybersecurity toolkit, and enjoy a massive selection of servers worldwide, a rich variety of VPN protocols, and much more to keep hackers out of your sensitive data!

