Woot’s 1-day Alexa device sale starts at $9: Fire TV 4K $35, much more

Today only, Woot is offering various Alexa-enabled devices from Amazon starting at $8.99. Free shipping is for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. There are a number of devices here to choose from, but be sure to note that some listings are in used condition. The usual Woot return policy and warranty apply in those instances. Headlining is previous generation Amazon Fire TV 4K for $34.99. Originally retailing for $70, today’s offer is $5 less than the historic Amazon all-time low and a match of our previous mention. Fire TV 4K sports a pendant design that delivers hundreds of streaming sources and access to over 500,000 movies and TV shows right to your HDMI port. The Alexa-enabled remote delivers access to various smart home features and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 25,500 Amazon reviewers. More deals below.

Other notable deals from today’s Woot sale:

Fire TV 4K features:

Fire TV connects you to a world of entertainment. With a compatible 4K Ultra HD and High Dynamic Range (HDR) TV, watch as thousands of movies and TV episodes come to life in vibrant colors and detailed contrast. Find your favorites with universal voice search across more than 200 integrated channels and apps or discover new content with personalized recommendations on the home screen.

