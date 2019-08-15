This 239-piece tool set is a must for DIYers at nearly 50% off, now $52.50

GreatStar Tools (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the WORKPRO 239-Piece Household Tool Set for $52.48 shipped. This is down from its $100 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This set has just about everything you could possibly want as a beginning DIYer. You’ll find multiple screwdrivers, wrenches, ratchets, pliers, and more here, giving you the tools needed to get jobs done around the house. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

The AmazonBasics 65 Piece Home Basic Repair Tool Kit Set is a great alternative at $32 shipped. Though you won’t have as many options to choose from, you’ll still find crucial tools here like a hammer, tape measure, pliers, level, and more. For those on a just-moving-in budget looking for something a bit smaller, this is a must.

WORKPRO Household Tool Set features:

Fully polished, heat treated and triple chrome plated to resist corrosion.

239 PC tool kit includeds hacksaw, ratchet wrench, sockets, pliers, screwdrivers, wrenches, wire stripper, drill bits, hex keys, utility knife, spanner, cable tie and more.

All the tools can be neatly organized and stored in our 2-drawer metal box.

This tool kit cover a range of DIY jobs for in and around the home, repairing electrical fittings, automotive and more.

All tools meet or exceed ANSI critical standards.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!