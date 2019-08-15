This 239-piece tool set is a must for DIYers at nearly 50% off, now $52.50

GreatStar Tools (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the WORKPRO 239-Piece Household Tool Set for $52.48 shipped. This is down from its $100 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This set has just about everything you could possibly want as a beginning DIYer. You’ll find multiple screwdrivers, wrenches, ratchets, pliers, and more here, giving you the tools needed to get jobs done around the house. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
The AmazonBasics 65 Piece Home Basic Repair Tool Kit Set is a great alternative at $32 shipped. Though you won’t have as many options to choose from, you’ll still find crucial tools here like a hammer, tape measure, pliers, level, and more. For those on a just-moving-in budget looking for something a bit smaller, this is a must.
WORKPRO Household Tool Set features:
- Fully polished, heat treated and triple chrome plated to resist corrosion.
- 239 PC tool kit includeds hacksaw, ratchet wrench, sockets, pliers, screwdrivers, wrenches, wire stripper, drill bits, hex keys, utility knife, spanner, cable tie and more.
- All the tools can be neatly organized and stored in our 2-drawer metal box.
- This tool kit cover a range of DIY jobs for in and around the home, repairing electrical fittings, automotive and more.
- All tools meet or exceed ANSI critical standards.
