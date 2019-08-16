Save nearly 80% on this aluminum phone stand, now just $5.50 Prime shipped

barsone (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Aluminum Phone Stand for $5.72 Prime shipped in multiple colors when you follow this link to check out. This is down nearly 80% from its going rate and beats our last mention by a few pennies, making this a new all-time low. A stand like this is great for keeping your iPhone at eye-level while working at your desk. Plus, it has a handy cable passthrough so you can charge your phone while it rests on the stand. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

This is about the lowest you’ll find an aluminum phone stand for, as the similarly-made Lamicall is $8 Prime shipped. One way to save some cash would be to pick up a pack of 3 V Cell Phone Stands for $4 Prime shipped. These stands aren’t quite as robust as the aluminum-made ones mentioned above, but you’ll get three in the pack, which is a bonus.

Barsone Aluminum Phone Stand features:

Smooth edge, sturdy, lightweight, portable, cool cell phone holder for desk and tablets

Considerate rubber pads under the bottom of the cradle prevents the phone stand from slipping away. What’s more, innovative rubber cushion designed to protect the phone from scratches and sliding

Convenient charging port, making it’s possible to play games,play music and watch films while charging

Perfect angled support for desk or table to watch movies, read etc. sync charging your device – Also could be a good gift for your family or friends

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!