Save nearly 80% on this aluminum phone stand, now just $5.50 Prime shipped

barsone (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Aluminum Phone Stand for $5.72 Prime shipped in multiple colors when you follow this link to check out. This is down nearly 80% from its going rate and beats our last mention by a few pennies, making this a new all-time low. A stand like this is great for keeping your iPhone at eye-level while working at your desk. Plus, it has a handy cable passthrough so you can charge your phone while it rests on the stand. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
This is about the lowest you’ll find an aluminum phone stand for, as the similarly-made Lamicall is $8 Prime shipped. One way to save some cash would be to pick up a pack of 3 V Cell Phone Stands for $4 Prime shipped. These stands aren’t quite as robust as the aluminum-made ones mentioned above, but you’ll get three in the pack, which is a bonus.
Barsone Aluminum Phone Stand features:
- Smooth edge, sturdy, lightweight, portable, cool cell phone holder for desk and tablets
- Considerate rubber pads under the bottom of the cradle prevents the phone stand from slipping away. What’s more, innovative rubber cushion designed to protect the phone from scratches and sliding
- Convenient charging port, making it’s possible to play games,play music and watch films while charging
- Perfect angled support for desk or table to watch movies, read etc. sync charging your device – Also could be a good gift for your family or friends
