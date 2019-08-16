Save nearly 80% on this aluminum phone stand, now just $5.50 Prime shipped

- Aug. 16th 2019 6:05 pm ET

Get this deal
80% off $5.50
0

barsone (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Aluminum Phone Stand for $5.72 Prime shipped in multiple colors when you follow this link to check out. This is down nearly 80% from its going rate and beats our last mention by a few pennies, making this a new all-time low. A stand like this is great for keeping your iPhone at eye-level while working at your desk. Plus, it has a handy cable passthrough so you can charge your phone while it rests on the stand. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

This is about the lowest you’ll find an aluminum phone stand for, as the similarly-made Lamicall is $8 Prime shipped. One way to save some cash would be to pick up a pack of 3 V Cell Phone Stands for $4 Prime shipped. These stands aren’t quite as robust as the aluminum-made ones mentioned above, but you’ll get three in the pack, which is a bonus.

Barsone Aluminum Phone Stand features:

  • Smooth edge, sturdy, lightweight, portable, cool cell phone holder for desk and tablets
  • Considerate rubber pads under the bottom of the cradle prevents the phone stand from slipping away. What’s more, innovative rubber cushion designed to protect the phone from scratches and sliding
  • Convenient charging port, making it’s possible to play games,play music and watch films while charging
  • Perfect angled support for desk or table to watch movies, read etc. sync charging your device – Also could be a good gift for your family or friends

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
80% off $5.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Barsone

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide