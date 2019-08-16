Amazon’s Echo Dot offers Alexa for $30, bundled w/ smart plug for $5 more

Amazon offers the 3rd generation Echo Dot for $29.99 shipped in various colors. You can add a TP-Link smart plug for an additional $5. That’s at least $20 off in both instances and the lowest price currently available. Today’s deal is also a great way to expand your smart home setup without breaking the bank. Echo Dot delivers access to Amazon’s voice assistant, plays music, and controls various devices around your home. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 53,000 Amazon reviewers.

Looking for an even lower entry price into the world of Alexa? Consider Anker’s eufy Genie at $20 instead. That’s 33% less and you’ll still get all of the best Alexa features. It’s minimal design is great for putting Amazon’s voice assistant all around your home. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

Echo Dot features:

Meet Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces.

Improved speaker quality – Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.

Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.

