Avengers: Endgame sees first discounts from $18, more 4K starting at $15

Walmart is offering Avengers: Endgame on 4K Blu-ray for $24.96 with free in-store pickup. Delivery is included on orders of $35 or more. Opt for the normal Blu-ray at $17.96 with free in-store pickup if 4K isn’t a must for you. Normally up to $30, this is the first discount we’ve tracked on the world’s #1 grossing movie of all-time. Avengers: Endgame is a must-watch for Marvel fans. I won’t spoil anything here for those who waited for the Blu-ray release, but just keep a box of Kleenex next to you when you watch it. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re not a huge Marvel fan, we’ve got some other deals for you. Amazon is currently discounting a selection of 4K Blu-ray titles to $15. Best Buy is getting in on the action, too, with a sale of their own. Check out our favorites below.

4K Blu-rays on sale:

Channel your inner Thanos (or other favorite movie characters) with a light-up Infinity Gauntlet for $20 at Amazon. This toy isn’t just for kids. Though it might not fit your adult hand, it’ll be the centerpiece of your Marvel collection while you watch the end of a climactic saga.

Don’t forget to check out the latest iTunes sale with $5 comedies. VUDU’s weekend sale is also back with $5 HD and 4K titles of its own. Plus, be sure to set up Movies Anywhere to take your digital copies with you to every streaming service.

Avengers: Endgame:

After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to reverse Thanos’ actions and restore balance to the universe.

