Finish the summer with a backyard premiere, 114″ Projector Screen at $150 off

- Aug. 16th 2019 12:31 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $250 $100
0

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Insignia 114-inch Outdoor Projector Screen (NS-SCR117) for $99.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $250, today’s deal is as much as 60% or $150 off the going rate and is the best price we can find. Enjoy the last couple weeks of summer with a giant outdoor movie display. This 114-inch inflatable protection screen comes with the air pump and tie downs to keep it in place. It “fully inflates in seconds” and comes with a carrying case for lugging it around the yard. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Although if you don’t need all 114-inches here, you can get in for less. This 80-inch Foldable Portable Outdoor Movie Screen goes for just $60 at Amazon and carries a 4+ star rating from over 360 Amazon customers. No pump required, this one unfolds and can be set up in “less than 3 minutes”.

And we have all kinds of movies deals right now too. Apple launched a huge $5 comedy movie sale this morning while Amazon’s latest digital promotion discounts ’90s and ’00s favorites to $5. We also have a batch of Blu-rays from $5 including Star Wars, Star Trek and many more.

Insignia 114-inch Outdoor Projector Screen:

Captivate your audience with this Insignia 114-inch inflatable outdoor projection screen. The audience viewing area is maximized at an easily-viewed height of 83 inches and width of 115 inches. An included air pump lets you quickly and conveniently set up your screen, and the tie-downs keep it secure in various weather situations. This Insignia 114-inch screen provides a versatile, easy-to-use solution for outdoor presentations.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $250 $100

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Insignia

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard