Finish the summer with a backyard premiere, 114″ Projector Screen at $150 off

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Insignia 114-inch Outdoor Projector Screen (NS-SCR117) for $99.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $250, today’s deal is as much as 60% or $150 off the going rate and is the best price we can find. Enjoy the last couple weeks of summer with a giant outdoor movie display. This 114-inch inflatable protection screen comes with the air pump and tie downs to keep it in place. It “fully inflates in seconds” and comes with a carrying case for lugging it around the yard. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Although if you don’t need all 114-inches here, you can get in for less. This 80-inch Foldable Portable Outdoor Movie Screen goes for just $60 at Amazon and carries a 4+ star rating from over 360 Amazon customers. No pump required, this one unfolds and can be set up in “less than 3 minutes”.

And we have all kinds of movies deals right now too. Apple launched a huge $5 comedy movie sale this morning while Amazon’s latest digital promotion discounts ’90s and ’00s favorites to $5. We also have a batch of Blu-rays from $5 including Star Wars, Star Trek and many more.

Insignia 114-inch Outdoor Projector Screen:

Captivate your audience with this Insignia 114-inch inflatable outdoor projection screen. The audience viewing area is maximized at an easily-viewed height of 83 inches and width of 115 inches. An included air pump lets you quickly and conveniently set up your screen, and the tie-downs keep it secure in various weather situations. This Insignia 114-inch screen provides a versatile, easy-to-use solution for outdoor presentations.

