Today’s Best Game Deals: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20, Gears 5 pre-order $43, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on Xbox One and PS4 for $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find it for the same price on the Best Buy eBay store for PS4 and Xbox. Regularly $40 or so these days, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and within $2 of the all-time low. Take the trip back to ancient Greece in the most RPG-worthy entry in the franchise to become a “legendary Spartan hero”. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Gears 5 Pre-orders, Everybody’s Golf, Far Cry New Dawn, Dishonored 2 + Prey, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 and many more down below.
More game/console deals:
- Gears 5 Pre-order $43 (Reg. $60) | CDKeys
- Everybody’s Golf $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Grand Theft Auto V: Online $15 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Live Gold Only
- Far Cry New Dawn $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes $10 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $10 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Valkyria Chronicles $12 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- Another World Switch $5 (Reg. $10) | eShop
- Forza Horizon 4 VIP Pass $5 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Live Gold Only
- Buy 1 Get 1 50% off games: incl. pre-orders, more | Amazon
- Fallout 4 GOTY $25 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- No Man’s Sky $26 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Dishonored 2 and Prey $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- Darksiders III $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Prey $8 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Generation Zero $28 (Reg. $40) | PSN
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $15 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Hundreds of digital PlayStation games up to 75% off | PSN
- Days Gone on PS4 for $38 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield Pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
