Today’s Best Game Deals: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20, Gears 5 pre-order $43, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on Xbox One and PS4 for $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find it for the same price on the Best Buy eBay store for PS4 and Xbox. Regularly $40 or so these days, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and within $2 of the all-time low. Take the trip back to ancient Greece in the most RPG-worthy entry in the franchise to become a “legendary Spartan hero”. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Gears 5 Pre-orders, Everybody’s Golf, Far Cry New Dawn, Dishonored 2 + Prey, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 and many more down below.

