Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Mystic Vale, Color Accent, more

- Aug. 16th 2019 9:51 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some solid offers including Mystic Vale, Color Accent, Battleship Classic Board Game, JamUp Pro and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Easy Spending -Expense Tracker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Color Accent: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PropFun Pro – magic camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sketch Tree Pro – My Art Pad: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Battleship Classic Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Flight Unlimited X: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: JamUp Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: My Talking Pet Pro: $18 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $3 (Reg. $5)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: TimeShutter – Daily Selfies: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Big Truck -Mine Express Racing: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Toca Kitchen Sushi: $1 (Reg. $4)

