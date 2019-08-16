This L-shaped desk has a built-in USB hub: $204.50 at Amazon (Reg. $280+)

Amazon is offering the Bush Furniture Cabot L-Shaped Desk for $204.65 shipped. That’s $75+ off the typical rate there and is within a mere $7 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Not only does this desk sport a high-end look, it also features a built-in USB charging hub that’s ready to charge your smartphone and other electronics. It’s L-shaped design provides users with 60-inches of working space in either direction. Various drawers and doors provide ample storage for most home offices. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Always be prepared to give your desk a quick cleaning with some Pledge Wipes for $4. Not only are these great for wood, they’re also made to work well with stainless steel, plastic, leather, and more, making them a well-rounded option worth keeping around the house.

Bush Furniture Cabot Desk features:

L Shaped Desk surface provides 60 inches of workspace in either direction with a depth of 24 inches on the left and 20 inches on the right

Integrated 4-port USB hub keeps devices connected

Concealed storage cabinet features stylish fluted glass door

File drawer glides on smooth full-extension ball bearing slides so you can easily reach letter, legal and A4-size files

Box drawer and open storage cubby shelf house office supplies

