Elgato’s travel-friendly Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock drops to $118.50 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is currently offering the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock for $118.55 shipped. Having dropped from $150, that’s good for a 21% discount, is the lowest we’ve seen in over four months and the third best discount all-time. Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Mini brings many of the ports that newer MacBooks lack to a portable, bus-powered form-factor. It touts Gigabit Ethernet and USB-A, as well as DisplayPort and HDMI inputs, making it a capable option for adding to your travel setup. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of customers, and for a more hands-on look, be sure to check out our review

While Elgato’s option is certainly a more than capable hub for using on-the-go, it’s still on the bulkier side. So if ultra-portability is a feature you seek, Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C Hub enters at $35 when you clip the on-page coupon and has Ethernet, HDMI and three USB 3.0 ports.

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock features:

Expand the connectivity of your Thunderbolt 3 enabled Windows or Mac system with the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock from Corsair. This dock connects to your host system using an integrated 4.7″ Thunderbolt 3 cable and offers one DisplayPort 1.2 port, one HDMI 2.0 port, one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, and one Gigabit Ethernet port. The DisplayPort and HDMI port both support resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 at 60 Hz and the HDMI port is also HDCP 2.2 compliant. Both the DisplayPort and HDMI port can be used simultaneously to support dual 4K displays. The USB 3.1 Gen 1 port supports data transfer speeds of up to 5 Gb/s, 1.1A of power, and UASP compliance.

