Take $100 off HP’s Sprocket Bluetooth Printer + Instant Camera at $60, more

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Bluetooth Portable Photo Printer & Instant Camera for $59.95 shipped. Also available direct from Best Buy. Normally selling for $160 at B&H, that saves you $100, is $40 under our previous mention and matches the all-time low. HP’s instant camera can print 2×3-inch snapshots as well as photos from your smartphone via Bluetooth. Photos you take on the Sprocket can also be saved for later and shared to social media. With over 150 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.2/5 star rating. More below.

Also on sale today from Best Buy is the HP Sprocket Plus Instant Photo Printer for $59.95 shipped. Right now Amazon will sell it to you for $150, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $40 and marking a new all-time low. HP Sprocket lets you turn photos captured on your iPhone into Polaroid-like physical prints. Just like the featured deal, it pairs with your device over Bluetooth. But at the expense of no built-in camera, it prints slightly larger 2.3×3.4-inch photos. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Be sure to put your savings to work and pick up some extra film. You can grab a 20-pack of compatible film for the HP Sprocket 2-in-1 for $15 at Amazon right now. Or if you’ll be going with the Sprocket Plus, get a 20-pack for under $7.

HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Bluetooth Printer & Instant Camera features:

Snap photos and then print them with this 2-in-1 HP Sprocket printer. You can use the built-in camera or stream images wirelessly from the smartphone app via Bluetooth to produce 2″ x 3″ pictures. This black HP Sprocket printer comes with cables and adhesive paper, so you can get started immediately.

