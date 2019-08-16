JBL Under Armour Wireless In-Ear Headphones drop to $30 (Reg. $85+), more

The official Harman eBay store is offering the JBL Under Armour Sports Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for just $29.99 shipped. These headphones go for $200 direct, $150 at B&H and start at $85 from Amazon third-parties. Today’s deal is the lowest total we can find. Features include IPX5 sweat resistance, a completely wireless connection to iOS and Android as well as a proprietary TwistLock design for the “most comfortable and secure fit”. You’re also looking at 8 hours of playback per charge, 5.8mm drivers, a “10Hz to 22kHz” frequency response range and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A good alternative for some might be the Anker Soundcore Spirit X Sports Earphones at $22 Prime shipped. They have a better IPX7 sweat/water resistance, 12-hours of playback and larger 10mm drivers. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers.

More Headphone Deals:

JBL Under Armour Sports Wireless In-Ear Headphones:

With a Proven ergonomic ear tip designed specifically for athletes, twist and lock them into place – they’re guaranteed never to hurt or fall out

Internal and external strain reliefs along with Ipx5 sweat proof construction provide the ultimate durability

Premium 5.8mm dynamic Drivers deliver big sound in a compact size. Jbl’s legendary pure bass performance will keep you Driven to finish Strong

Bluetooth connectivity to iOS and Android devices allows for a wire free, distraction free workout

