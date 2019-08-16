JBL Under Armour Wireless In-Ear Headphones drop to $30 (Reg. $85+), more

- Aug. 16th 2019 10:51 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $85+ $30
0

The official Harman eBay store is offering the JBL Under Armour Sports Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for just $29.99 shipped. These headphones go for $200 direct, $150 at B&H and start at $85 from Amazon third-parties. Today’s deal is the lowest total we can find. Features include IPX5 sweat resistance, a completely wireless connection to iOS and Android as well as a proprietary TwistLock design for the “most comfortable and secure fit”. You’re also looking at 8 hours of playback per charge, 5.8mm drivers, a “10Hz to 22kHz” frequency response range and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

A good alternative for some might be the Anker Soundcore Spirit X Sports Earphones at $22 Prime shipped. They have a better IPX7 sweat/water resistance, 12-hours of playback and larger 10mm drivers. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers.

More Headphone Deals:

JBL Under Armour Sports Wireless In-Ear Headphones:

  • With a Proven ergonomic ear tip designed specifically for athletes, twist and lock them into place – they’re guaranteed never to hurt or fall out
  • Internal and external strain reliefs along with Ipx5 sweat proof construction provide the ultimate durability
  • Premium 5.8mm dynamic Drivers deliver big sound in a compact size. Jbl’s legendary pure bass performance will keep you Driven to finish Strong
  • Bluetooth connectivity to iOS and Android devices allows for a wire free, distraction free workout

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $85+ $30

Guides

Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
jbl

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard