Coding can be fun with the littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit at $74.50

Amazon currently offers the littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit for $74.56 shipped. Typically selling for $100 or so these days, that saves you over $25, beats our Prime Day mention by $0.50 and is the best we’ve tracked in months. Today’s offer also comes within $4 of the 2019 all-time low, as a comparison. The littleBits Droid Inventor Kit allows you to head to a galaxy far, far away to hone your programming skills. It includes over 22 different missions to teach you everything from the fundamentals to more in-depth coding know-how. Rated 4/5 stars from 495 customers, and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Want to bring home an iOS-enabled version of the droid for even less? Ditch the the programming emphasis and score Sphero’s app-enabled R2-D2 for under $47. Going this route will also mean you miss out on being able to assemble your own Astromech droid, but it’s a great option for Star Wars fans on a tighter budget.

l ittleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit features:

Now with coding! Kids can create their own Droid and bring it to life using littleBits electronic blocks. With the Droid Inventor app, they can control their Droid, give it new abilities with easy block-based coding, and take it on 22+ missions. Then kids can level-up their inventor expertise and reconfigure their Droid to give it new skills, or design any Droid they can dream up.

