Magazine bundles w/ titles from $3.50/yr: Wired, Bon Appetit, Dwell, more

DiscountMags has now launched a notable weekend sale. You can now grab any 4 eligible magazines for $16 with free delivery. And there are loads of popular titles here including Wired, Bon Appetit, Dwell, Architectural Digest, GQ, Women’s Health, Golfweek and many more. However, opting for an even larger bundle will drop your total down even further. All the details are down below.

Anytime the aforementioned titles drop below $5 it is notable, but at $4, you’ll certainly want to take a closer look. Now, you’ll have to commit to 4 one-year magazine subs with today’s sale, but if you add a fifth, its total will drop to $3.75. The sixth and seventh titles added to your bundle will be $3.50 each. Needless to say, this is basically Black Friday-worthy pricing, despite the fact they are only available in a bundle.

Today’s bundle offer also opens up several opportunities on titles that don’t get discounted very often these days. Architectural Digest and Dwell, we are looking at you. Both of these titles very rarely drop below $6 per year these days, if that, so jump on these two while you can. Dwell sells for $20 per year at Amazon, compared to the $4 (or even $3.50) in today’s bundle offer.

There are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Amazon’s Gold Box also happens to be running a notable deal on magazine titles today. In fact, you’ll find a number of solid offers on titles that aren’t in the DiscountMags sale starting from under $4.

Wired Magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

