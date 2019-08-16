Woot’s Nike Flash Sale offers running shoes for men and women from $40

Today only, Woot has Nike Men’s and Women’s Running Shoes from $40, just in time for back to school. Prices are as marked. Amazon Prime members receive free delivery or there is a $6 shipping fee. The Nike Men’s CK Racer Shoes are unique with a supportive lace-up system and three color options. The shoes also include a cushioned footbed for comfort and added traction with a ridged outsole. Finally, I love the subtle camouflage print of these shoes that adds a fun touch. Be sure to pick up the CK Racer Shoes on sale for $43, which is down from its original rate of $80. Head below the jump to find even more deals and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

