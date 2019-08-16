Woot’s Nike Flash Sale offers running shoes for men and women from $40

Today only, Woot has Nike Men’s and Women’s Running Shoes from $40, just in time for back to school. Prices are as marked. Amazon Prime members receive free delivery or there is a $6 shipping fee. The Nike Men’s CK Racer Shoes are unique with a supportive lace-up system and three color options. The shoes also include a cushioned footbed for comfort and added traction with a ridged outsole. Finally, I love the subtle camouflage print of these shoes that adds a fun touch. Be sure to pick up the CK Racer Shoes on sale for $43, which is down from its original rate of $80. Head below the jump to find even more deals and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide.
Our top picks for men include:
- Air Max Shoes $48 (Orig. $125)
- Arrowz Running Shoes $46 (Orig. $80)
- CK Racer Shoes $43 (Orig. $80)
- Hakata Running Shoes $44 (Orig. $80)
- Nightgazer LW Shoes $44 (Orig. $85)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- CK Racer Running Shoes $42 (Orig. $80)
- Downshifter 8 Running Shoes $40 (Orig. $60)
- Flex RN Running Shoes $40 (Orig. $85)
- Juvenate Running Shoes $46 (Orig. $70)
- Superflyte Running Shoes $42 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
