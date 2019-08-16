Nintendo Labo Kits matching all-time lows at $25: Robot, Variety (Reg. $40+)

- Aug. 16th 2019 8:27 am ET

As part of its 3-day Anniversary Sale, Best Buy is now offering some fantastic Nintendo Labo deals on its official eBay store. Regularly between $40 and as much as $60, you’ll find the Robot and Variety kits on sale for $24.99 shipped. That’s matching our previous mention and one of the lowest prices we’ve ever tracked. They are currently selling for $40 and $50 at Amazon. Designed to bring your Switch experience to life, the Variety kit for example, includes two Toy-Con RC cars, a fishing rod, house, motorbike and a Toy-Con piano. A free update also allows you to use Toy-Con Motorbike inside of Mario Kart 8 as well. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and be sure to swing by our hands-on review for a closer look. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

A great add-on for any Nintendo Labo setup is the $10 Labo Customization Set. It includes stencil sheets, 2 pages stickers and rolls of tape for customizing your Labo creations. Better yet, it is also on sale for $6.99 at Best Buy right now. Amazon’s best listings have it at a bloated $11. Rated 4+ stars.

And here’s everything you need to know about Labo VR support for Mario Odyssey and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit:

Make a Toy-Con Robot suit…to become a robot in the game! Fold engineered, pre-cut cardboard sheets by following interactive instructions and then suit up to get playing. Wreck in-game environments and beat challenges to unlock powerful abilities. Then, discover how the Toy-Con Robot comes to life with Nintendo Switch™ technology and, in Toy-Con Garage, invent new ways to play! 

