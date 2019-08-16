OtterBox Elevation Thermal Tumblers + Shaker Lid: $20 (Today only, $45 value)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the 16-Oz. OtterBox Elevation Thermal Tumblers with an added Elevation Shaker Lid for $19.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35 but be sure to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees otherwise. Color options are starting to sell out, so act fast. These bottles regularly sell for $25 and the add-on lid goes for an extra $19+, so you’re saving around $25 with today’s deal. Not your average budget tumbler, it features stainless steel and copper lining materials alongside a lifetime warranty. The add-on lid turns your bottle into a “martini shaker to liven up the campsite” and comes along with a tight-fitting shot glass as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the premium materials and extended warranty aren’t a selling point for you, consider a Pogo Tritan Water Bottle for just $8 Prime shipped. Sure it is plastic and you certainly won’t get a lifetime warranty, but it is also a fraction of the price and carries double the capacity. It is also rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers.

OtterBox Elevation Thermal Tumblers:

Insulate your favorite drinks with this OtterBox Elevation 16 tumbler. The internal copper lining keeps beverages hot or cold, while the sweat-resistant design prevents condensation and doesn’t leave rings on surfaces. This OtterBox Elevation 16 tumbler includes a closed lid that seals tightly and stops liquids from leaking or spilling in transit.

