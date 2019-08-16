Haul an iPad + MacBook in Samsonite’s Paracycle Backpack: $63 ($25+ off)

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Modern Utility Paracycle Backpack for $62.99 shipped. That’s $25+ off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. When it comes to backpacks, there are few that sport the looks, functionality, and organization that would make me consider a switch and this is one of them. Its padded laptop compartment is big enough for every MacBook model and behind the front flap you’ll find an iPad-ready slot. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Are you a gamer? If so, you may appreciate the look of Lenovo’s Legion Recon Gaming Backpack at $42. I’m drawn to it’s styling which affords enough room for beefy 15.6-inch laptops. Various pockets throughout make it easy to take game and tech gear with you.

Samsonite Paracycle Backpack features:

CONSTRUCTED of two-tone ripstop polyester for durability, bottom of bag is water-resistant

RIPSTOP Extra strength fibers are interwoven into fabric at specific intervals to provide exceptional tear strength in a light weight material

SMART SLEEVE feature allows case to slide over the Upright handle tube for easy transport

LAPTOP COMPARTMENT is a built-in padded compartment designed to carry your laptop computer and help protect it from shocks while traveling

TABLET POCKET with tricot lining compartment designed to store your tablet

