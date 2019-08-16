SimpliSafe’s Pro Smart 1080p Video Doorbell gets $69 discount to $100

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the SimpliSafe Pro Smart Standalone Video Doorbell for $99.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy direct as part of its 3rd anniversary sale. Normally selling for $169, today’s offer is one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen on the doorbell by itself and is the best to date. The Video Doorbell Pro is centered around a 1080p camera with HDR, that’s amplified by a 162-degree field of view and night vision capabilities. It works all by itself over Wi-Fi or can integrate with SimpliSafe’s lineup of home security systems. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 220 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

At the same price as Ring’s entry-level Video Doorbell, you’ll be getting a 1080p feed with SimpliSafe Pro rather than 720p.

Alternatively, if you’re just hoping to keep an eye on package deliveries and don’t need the doorbell-specific functionality, the $26 Wyze Cam is a notable option. It features 1080p recording as well as Alexa and Assistant integration.

SimpliSafe Pro Smart Video Doorbell features:

Give your home round-the-clock protection with this SimpliSafe Video Doorbell Pro. The 1080p HD camera captures sharp, clear video of anyone standing on your doorstep whether it’s dark out or light out. The 162-degree field of view on this camera lets you zoom in and pan out to get a closer look at visitors.

